Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Rebecca Minkoff
Slim Leather Bucket Bag
$275.00
$184.25
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here To Save The Day!
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Head
Retro St Tropez Bag In Lilac
$57.14
from
ASOS
BUY
WELCOMECOMPANIONS
Classic Handbag
$490.00
from
WELCOMECOMPANIONS
BUY
Chanel
Purple Fur Bag
$945.00
from
Designer Vault
BUY
Chloé
Drew Small Shoulder Bag
$1850.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff
Jody Convertible Leather Hobo Bag
C$476.66
C$314.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Rebecca Minkoff
Padded Strap Flip Flops
$78.00
$54.60
from
Shopbop
BUY
Rebecca Minkoff
Nylon Tote Backpack
$178.00
$69.30
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
Rebecca Minkoff
Charming Powers Battery Bank
$70.00
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted