Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
J.Crew
Slim-fit Linen Vest
$89.50
$62.50
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
Need a few alternatives?
Converse
Rare Converse Hello Kitty T-shirt
BUY
£29.99
eBay
Forever 21+
Plus Size Hello Kitty Graphic Tee
BUY
£21.00
Forever 21
YanYan
X Sanrio Hello Kitty® & Mimmy® Embroidered Linen Sweate
BUY
£263.74
Nordstrom
Denim Forum
The '90s Mia Denim Vest
BUY
$88.00
$110.00
Aritzia
More from J.Crew
J.Crew
Tropez Short In Linen
BUY
$69.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Slim-fit Linen Vest
BUY
$62.50
$89.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Capitaine Shirtdress In Linen
BUY
$46.00
$128.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Weekender Montauk Tote
BUY
$168.00
J.Crew
More from Tops
Converse
Rare Converse Hello Kitty T-shirt
BUY
£29.99
eBay
Forever 21+
Plus Size Hello Kitty Graphic Tee
BUY
£21.00
Forever 21
YanYan
X Sanrio Hello Kitty® & Mimmy® Embroidered Linen Sweate
BUY
£263.74
Nordstrom
Denim Forum
The '90s Mia Denim Vest
BUY
$88.00
$110.00
Aritzia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted