f you're an incredibly light sleeper or sleep with someone who snores, Bose's Sleepbuds are a smart buy that should help ensure you get your REM sleep. They successfully mask noises and, unlike ear plugs (which never seem to say in place) and other headphones (which are too bulky and uncomfortable to sleep in), you can get used to wearing Sleepbuds. However, $250 is a lot to pay for earbuds that can only be used when you head to bed. As someone who sleeps well enough most of the time, I don't know that I could justify that price point for myself. Red Eye flights are the only situation that could cause me to seriously reconsider: I would pay anything if it would help me get even one hour of sitting-upright sleep.