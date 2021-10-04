WelleCo

Sleep Welle Fortified Calming Tea

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora Australia

More than just a tea, Sleep Welle Fortified Calming Tea combines three powerful ingredients to create a potent elixir for sleep and stillness. Skullcap, a medicinal herb, helps alleviate a range of conditions from insomnia to anxiety. Valerian root, a common remedy for insomnia, can enhance sleep quality and encourage a deeper, faster sleep. Hops, when combined with valerian root, acts as a mild, natural sedative. To complete the calm-inducing experience, a soothing blend of lemon, mango, and passion flower give the tea a mildly fruity flavor.