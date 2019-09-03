Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Tan-Luxe
Sleep Oil Rejuvenating Miracle Tanning Oil
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ Sensitive
Featured in 1 story
11 Self-Tanners That'll Give You The Perfect Glow
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bliss
A Tan For All Seasons
$36.00
from
Beauty Bar
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Naked Skin Bronzing Beauty Balm
$34.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
DETAILS
Vita Liberata
Body Blur Instant Hd Skin Finish
$36.00
$45.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
First Aid Beauty
Buff & Glow Duo
$44.00
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Tan-Luxe
DETAILS
Tan-Luxe
Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-tan Serum
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Tan-Luxe
The Gradual Illuminating Gradual Tan Lotion
$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Tan-Luxe
Glyco Water Self-tan Eraser
$33.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Tan-Luxe
Sleep Oil
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Karina Hoshikawa
Sep 3, 2019
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted