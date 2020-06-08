Cal Exotics

Slay #tickle Me Clitoral Stimulator

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam & Eve

Vibrating Tongue Runs Rings Around Your Clit & Nipples! Tickle your bits like never before for titillating foreplay and moan-worthy O’s! Tongue “flickers” with powerful & stimulating vibrations Experiment with 10 vibration modes for a range of sensations Waterproof for wet & wild play Measures 4 inches long by 1.5 inches wide Made from hypoallergenic silicone with ABS plastic base Rechargeable stimulator runs up to 90 minutes, Charger included If you love getting licked all over, then you’ll go gaga for the #Tickle Me Clitoral Stimulator! This powerful stimulator features a soft cup that fits over your breasts and vagina. Then a vibrating tongue inside the cup starts “flickering” all over your bits for an amazing oral experience. Use it on your nipples during foreplay to get in the mood. Or save it for your clit for body-shaking O’s. It makes a great wing woman during sex, and it’s powerful enough to get you off all by itself. Play with 10 vibration modes, including multiple speeds as well as patterns of pulsation and escalation. There’s a wide variety of sensations – ensuring that you’re sure to find something you like regardless of your mood or needs. The stimulator is fully waterproof so you can use it while showering or floating in the pool. The waterproof design makes the toy easy to care for and clean for long-lasting pleasure. The Slay #Tickle Me Clitoral Stimulator measures 4 inches long by 1.5 inches wide. The stimulator is primarily made from silicone, a material prized for being durable and easy to clean. Silicone is also hypoallergenic, making it a great choice for people with sensitive skin or severe allergies. The base is made from gold-colored ABS plastic for a decorative flourish. The teaser is compatible with water-based lubes. Hold the button in the base down for about three seconds to turn it on. Press the button to switch vibration modes. It can run up to 35 minutes on its more powerful settings and 90 minutes on low speed. When you’re finished, hold the button down until the stimulator turns