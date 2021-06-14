Itzy Ritzy

Itzy Ritzy Packing Cubes – Set Of 3

$35.00

This set of packing cubes includes a total of 3 cubes; they measure 4"L x 5.25"W x 2"H, 8"L x 4"W x 4.5"H and 6"L x 10.5"W x 2.5"H A mesh top panel makes it easy to view contents and identify what is in each cube Each packing cube includes a built-in handle to make it easy to organize them within a diaper bag, luggage or purse! Dual zippers allow for quick access to your goods and make it easy to utilize every inch of packing space Staying organized has never been easier or more stylish! Our Packing cubes come in a set of three measuring 4"L x 5.25"W x 2"H, 8"L x 4"w x 4.5"H and 6"L x 10.5"W x 2.5"H. Each cube features a mesh top panel, making contents easy to view, and dual zippers to allow for quick access to your items. Each cube includes a soft fabric handle, making it easy to re-arrange them within a diaper bag, suitcase or purse. And they are machine washable! Our Packing cubes can be used together or individually, allowing them to be the ultimate organizers for traveling and life on the go!