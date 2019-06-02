Lancer Skincare

Skincare Lift And Plump Sheet Mask

Lancer Skincare Lift and Plump Sheet Mask 1 Mask is an award-winning, highly-concentrated sheet mask infused with Apple Stem Cells that delivers a plumper, firmer-looking appearance. Lancer Lift and Plump Sheet Mask drenches the skin with Rose Water and Sodium Hyaluronate, replenishing essential moisture and promoting a firmer and youthful appearance. This serum-infused mask features a Vegan Stem Cell Complex derived from a rare Swiss apple that helps to improve the appearance of skin elasticity and suppleness. Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-3 helps minimise the look of wrinkles while brightening Niacinamide leaves skin looking luminous and radiant. A trio of nourishing extracts—Ginko Biloba, Centella Asiatica and Calendulla—delivers antioxidants and phytonutrients essential for maintaining a youthful, tighter-looking complexion. With one use, skin is left dewy, glowing and smooth with a lifted appearance.