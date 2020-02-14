Garnier

Skinactive Micellar Water Rose Micellar Cleansing Water

This all-in-1 hydrating micellar cleansing water is a facial cleanser and makeup remover that is surprisingly powerful, yet gentle on skin. The Water Rose Micellar Cleansing Water for all skin types effectively cleanses, removes makeup and hydrates skin. Like a magnet, micelles capture and lift away dirt, oil and makeup without harsh rubbing. This facial cleanser removes makeup, leaving skin perfectly clean without over drying. This Garnier Water Rose Micellar Cleansing Water is gentle on skin and can be used to remove face makeup and eye makeup. This gentle cleanser is vegan and formulated without alcohol, oils and fragrance.