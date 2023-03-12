Emma Lewisham

Skin Reset Eye Crème

$121.00

The MECCA view: A powerful next generation eye crème harnesses the latest in skincare technology. A deeply conditioning crème, it helps to dramatically improve the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, surface discolouration and uneven skin tone. Formulated with 18 high performing ingredients and innovative, industry leading delivery systems it increases the bioavailability of ingredients to lift and firm the eye area. With daily use, fine lines and wrinkles are significantly softened to reveal a healthier looking, smoother and more luminous under eye area. The unique liposomal delivery system increases the bioavailability of powerful antioxidant CoQ10, boosting cellular energy production and reinvigorating tired, lacklustre skin. Hydration heroes Saccharide Isomerate and Hyaluronic Acid lock in deep 72-hour moisture and reduce transepidermal water loss for a soft, supple and brighter under eye area.