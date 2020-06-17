First Aid Beauty

Skin Rescue Acne Clearing Pads

$32.00

SALICYLIC ACID: Daily medicated acne treatment pads with 2% Maximum Strength Salicylic Acid to help treat and prevent acne and unclog pores for clearer, brighter skin. PREVENT: These convenient acne treatment pads work to eliminate current and future acne breakouts. In addition to 2% Salicylic Acid, the pads contain Kaolin Clay to help absorb impurities and purify the skin and Evermat to help reduce sebum, minimize pores and control shine. Natural, soothing plant extracts Tea Tree Oil and Willow Bark help promote exfoliation and smooth skin texture. ALCOHOL-FREE: These treatment pads have no drying alcohol, so it won’t strip your skin or cause it to flake off. Your complexion will appear clearer and brighter. ABSOLUTELY NO: Alcohol, Artificial Colorants, Artificial Fragrance, Lanolin, Mineral Oil, Parabens, Petrolatum, Phthalates, Propylene Glycol, Sulfates, Talc, Formaldehydes, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Triclocarbon, Ethanol, Ethyl Alcohol, Denatured Alcohol, Methanol, N-Butyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, SD Alcohol Allergy-Tested, Gluten-Free, Non-Comedogenic, Nut-Free, Soy-Free, Suitable for Sensitive Skin, Vegan, Nano-Free