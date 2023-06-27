Napoleon Perdis

Skin Guardian Natural Matte Broad Spectrum Spf50+ Sunscreen

If you’re looking for a sunscreen that combines a lightweight, natural-matte finish with broad-spectrum, high-strength protection, then let us introduce you to Napoleon Perdis Skin Guardian Broad Spectrum SPF50+ Sunscreen. Shielding against both UVA and UVB rays, this sunscreen is designed to play well with makeup for a weightless look and feel. Why will I love Napoleon Perdis Skin Guardian Broad Spectrum SPF50+ Sunscreen? Broad-spectrum SPF50+ sunscreen Lightweight feel Natural-matte finish Weightless feel on skin Formulated with glycerin and kakadu plum Helps hydrate skin 50g With ingredients including Glycerin and antioxidant-rich Kakadu Plum, Napoleon Perdis Skin Guardian Sunscreen helps leave skin feeling soft and silky, while locking in hydration. As with all SPF products, you should ensure you read the label, and follow directions for use included on this label, before use. The Important Bits you need to know about this oh-so-fab SPF product: For children under six months of age, consult with your family physician before use. Sun Protection Measures: Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. To decrease this risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a Broad-Spectrum To further mitigate the risks of sun exposure, wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats, and sunglasses. Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure. Sunscreen is only one part of sun protection so wear protective clothing and seek shade. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours and after swimming, towelling and perspiring in accordance with directions. In compliance with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulation, we cannot provide remuneration (i.e. $1 store credit) for review on TGA listed and registered products.