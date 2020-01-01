Weleda

Skin Food Body Butter

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

At Weleda

Description Perfect for all-over hydration and nourishment. Weleda Skin Food Body Butter is rich in shea and cocoa seed butter, to leave skin feeling velvety soft. Best for indulging your senses and lock in moisture after a bath or shower. Benefits Helps protect skin from drying out and provides long-lasting moisture. Dermatologically tested and free from synthetic preservatives, fragrances, colorants or raw materials derived from mineral oils.