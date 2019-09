Isdinceutics

Skin Drops

$52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Isdinceutics

Just a few drops of the foundation conceals skin imperfections, such as vitiligo, discoloration, varicose veins, bruising, scars, burns and even tattoos. Isdinceutics™ Skin Drops come in three shades, Sand, Bronze and Caramel and work for Fitzpatrick skin types 1-5.