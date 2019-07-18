Paula's Choice

Skin Balancing Oil-reducing Cleanser

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

A gentle cream-to-foam formula that works to improve the appearance of enlarged, congested pores while quickly dissolving makeup and removing impurities and refining skin's normal balance.Who it's for: Anyone with normal, oily or combination skin types who is also struggling with enlarged congested pores and areas of dryness.What it does: It leaves skin feeling exceptionally clean, smooth and balanced without any dryness or tightness.How to use: Wet your face and apply a small amount of cleanser to your face and eye area with vigorous yet gentle circular motions. Rinse well. To remove makeup, repeat or use with a clean, wet washcloth."/