Vans

Skate Sk8-hi Pride Shoe

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vans

Together As Ourselves This year for Pride, Vans invites you to celebrate your individuality in the queer community with Skate Classics styles that speak to you. Embracing eclectic, bold visuals as a metaphor for the shared individuality within the queer community, the Pride Skate Sk8-Hi gives you the iconic look you want while bringing all the performance benefits skateboarders demand. In celebration of Pride, Vans is donating a total of $200,000 from the Checkerboard Fund at Tides Foundation to organizations committed to advocating for and providing the space, access and community needed to uplift the LBGTQ+ community. INCREASED DURABILITY - DURACAP™ reinforced materials, deeper knurl texture on the toe bumpers, and higher sidewall heights provide a more heritage look with increased durability and protection. FULLY REDESIGNED UPPERS - Reconstructed with a molded heel counter and internal tongue straps for a locked-in fit and more board control. LEGENDARY GRIP - Our new, proprietary SickStickTM gum rubber compound is our stickiest rubber yet. POPCUSH CUSHIONING - Our best cushioning and impact protection. POPCUSH™ energy return footbeds protect your feet while helping to lessen leg fatigue for longer skate sessions. ICONIC STYLING - A mix of suede and 10 oz canvas has been used at the upper, maintaining the aesthetic of the original Sk8-Hi.