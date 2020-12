Skagerak

Skagerak Soft Cutting Board

$72.20

Skagerak's Soft cutting board was named after its rounded edges and almost velvety smooth surface. Designed by Mette Schelde, the Soft cutting board is made of oak which has naturally high anti-bacterial properties. Thanks to its sleek and long shape, the cutting board also works as a beautiful serving platter in table settings.