BaubleBar

Sirena 18k Gold Vermeil Huggie Hoop Earrings

$58.00 $49.30

Buy Now Review It

At BaubleBar

You simply can't go wrong with a classic pair of pavé encrusted huggies. A sleek gold hoop holds CZ pavé detail and perfectly hugs the lobe. Hand-crafted using 18K gold plated sterling silver, the Sierna Huggie Hoops come complete with a luxe black storage pouch.