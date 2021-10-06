Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Icebreaker
Siren Thong
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Backcountry
A thong that brings merino-wool comfort to your underwear
Need a few alternatives?
Icebreaker
Siren Thong
BUY
$30.00
Backcountry
Lively
The All-day Thong
BUY
$15.00
Lively
Parade
Thong Sport+
BUY
$10.00
Parade
Parade
Archive Thong Universal
BUY
$6.00
$8.00
Parade
More from Icebreaker
Icebreaker
Siren Thong
BUY
$30.00
Backcountry
Icebreaker
Siren Wool Blend Bralette
BUY
$50.00
Nordstrom
Icebreaker
Sphere Ss Low Crewe Shirt
BUY
$56.25
$75.00
Backcountry
Icebreaker
Yanni Culottes
BUY
$130.00
Nordstrom
More from Intimates
Hanky Panky
Printed Signature Lace Crossover Bralette
BUY
$54.00
Hanky Panky
Araks
Willow Bralette Syrah
BUY
$135.00
Araks
ExOfficio
Give-n-go Bikini Brief
BUY
$17.95
Amazon
Tommy John
Cool Cotton Boyshort
BUY
$18.00
Tommy John
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted