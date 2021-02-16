Saturday/Sunday

Siobhan Sweater Lounge Set

$108.00 $69.95

At Anthropologie

Style No. 60079258; Color Code: 011 The easiest ensembles are two-of-a-kind. Here, matching separates give the illusion of a cozy, of-the-moment romper. Set includes pullover top and pull-on shorts 50% acrylic, 28% polyester, 22% nylon Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Top: 18"L Shorts: 12.5" rise 3" inseam 8.5" leg opening Petites: Top: 17.5"L Shorts: 12.5" rise 3" inseam 8.5" leg opening Plus: Top: 21"L Shorts: 14.5" rise 4" inseam 13" leg opening