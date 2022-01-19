Cuyana

Single-origin Cashmere Tapered Pant

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

Design Our luxurious rendition of the lounging essential, crafted from sustainable, medium-weight single-origin cashmere. Our Tapered Pant is decorated with a wide rib panel at its ribbed waist and tapered legs for ultimate comfort, as well as an elastic tie and side slit pockets for functional pragmatism. Wear it with your favorite cashmere sweater for a relaxing time or pair it with a blazer for a sophisticated take on casual dressing. Quality Made from medium-weight, single-origin cashmere in a family-owned Italian mill & factory that has been in business since 1885, attending to every detail from fiber to finished product. Sustainability Traceable to a single Inner Mongolian plateau, our Single-Origin Cashmere ensures 3rd-party verified responsible animal and land husbandry. Learn more here.