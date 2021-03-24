Cuyana

Single-origin Cashmere Scoop Neck Sweater

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

Design The perfect everyday sweater, our responsibly-made scoop neck pullover is made with versatility in mind. This is a feminine staple you will wear again and again. Quality Made in a family-owned Italian mill & factory that has been in business since 1885, attending to every detail from fiber to finished product. Sustainability Traceable to a single Inner Mongolian plateau, our Single-Origin Cashmere ensures 3rd-party verified responsible animal and land husbandry. Learn more.