Sincerely Jules by Scunci.

Sincerely Jules By Scunci Acryllic Salon Clip And Bobbie Pin Set

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

You are dressed and ready to roll with this elegant collection of hair accessories from our Sincerely Jules by scünci line. You’ll glimmer and glow with a unique combination of a pink multicolored bobby pin, white iridescent clip and green glitter clip. They go great together or wear them separately as your style dictates. Perfect for the season’s fun and feminine looks. About scünci hair accessories: When it comes to keeping your look on-trend, scünci has you covered with today’s hottest hair accessories, including stylish headbands, super-comfy scrunchies, glitzy bobby pins, glam barrettes, and much more. From work to workouts to nights out, scünci lets you express your personal style and gets you ready for any occasion. Take control of your hair and look amazing whatever you do and wherever you go. Whether bling is your thing or casual is your calling, with scünci, ü got this.