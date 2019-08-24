Amazon

Simply Divine: A Guide To Easy, Elegant, And Affordable Entertaining

Lisa Vanderpump has become the breakout star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her unique mix of sparkling glamour and down-to-earth style has appealed to thousands of fans. On the show, viewers can see her hosting dinner parties and running her popular Beverly Hills restaurant Villa Blanca with what can best be termed "-easy elegance."- Now Lisa shares her tips and tricks for creating the perfect gathering: whether you're hosting a cozy winter dinner for six, throwing a poolside BBQ, or just hanging out with your closest friends, Lisa has just the menu and entertaining hints that will make it both simple AND divine. Lisa offers simple dé-cor ideas and more than 50 recipes in mix-and-match menus for any kind of "-Day,"- including: Cozy Days: Wintry days, rainy days, snuggle-in days Sexy Days: Intimate Dinners for 2020 by the fireside or by candlelight Days to Impress: Formal dinners fit for friends, heads of state...or when the boss comes to dine Holidays: Celebrations, English Christmas, New Year's, Anniversaries Sunny Days: Picnics, Pool Parties, and Barbecues Lazy Days: Informal Get togethers, lunches, having the girlfriends over Darling Days: Tea parties, baby showers and kids' parties Frantic Days: 10-minute meals to whip up from pantry staples