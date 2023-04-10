Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Intimately
Simply Biased Slip
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress
BUY
$118.00
Free People
Karen Millen
Disc Sequin Strappy Woven Midi Dress
BUY
£119.20
£149.00
KAREN MILLEN
Collusion
Check Ruched Detail Midi Dress In Multi
BUY
£32.99
ASOS
Apricot
Plaid Shirt Dress
BUY
£20.00
£32.00
Apricot
More from Intimately
Intimately
Maya Longline Bra
BUY
£16.95
£32.00
Free People
Intimately
East Willow Trapeze Slip
BUY
£88.00
Free People
Intimately
Better Together Bra
BUY
$19.95
$38.00
Free People
Intimately
Just Be Chill Joggers
BUY
$39.95
$78.00
Free People
More from Dresses
Urban Outfiters
Cedar Poplin Corset Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outffiters
House of CB
Pixie Ruffle Georgette Body-con Cocktail Dress
BUY
$285.00
Nordstrom
Alexia Admor
Violet Sleeveless Crewneck Maxi Dress
BUY
$69.97
$225.00
Nordstrom Rack
Rihoas
The Water Ripple Textured Cami Dress
BUY
$37.00
Rihoas
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted