Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Clare V.
Simple Tote With Strap
$530.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Leather: Cowhide. Magnetic at top. Patch interior ... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
How To Pack To Go Home For The Holidays
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mulberry
Bayswater Oxblood Natural Leather
$1500.00
from
Mulberry
BUY
DETAILS
Fiorelli
Red Satchel Bag
$78.00
from
Wallis
BUY
DETAILS
Peta x Freedom Of Animals
Virkin Tote
$400.00
from
Freedom Of Animals
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
String Shopper Bag
$16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Clare V.
DETAILS
Clare V.
Le Zip Tote Bag
$448.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Clare V.
Fannypack
$299.00
from
Clare V
BUY
DETAILS
Clare V.
Flore Woven Bag
$275.00
$220.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Clare V.
Petite Sandy Tote Bag
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
COS
Moire Pattern Tote
$115.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote
$158.00
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Crocodile Embossed Leather Tote Bag
$249.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Laser Cut Detail Tote Bag
$69.00
$39.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Here Is Your First Look At Rihanna’s Fenty Clothing Line
It’s official! Rihanna launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH. Simply called Fenty, Bad Gal Ri Ri produced a range of ready-to-wear,
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted