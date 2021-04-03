Simple

Kind To Skin Biodegradable Cleansing Facial Wipes

$5.10

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Simple Kind to Skin Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes gently cleanse the skin of impurities and remove make-up, whilst unclogging pores. Simple biodegradable cleansing wipes leave no greasy residue, instantly refresh and hydrate your face, leaving skin feeling fresh and clean. Dermatologically tested and approved, these hypoallergenic facial wipes are unscented and contain no artificial perfume or colour, no alcohol, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. Effective as an eye make-up remover, Simple cleansing wipes are made with triple purified water, gentle cleansers, and multi-vitamins to lift impurities and remove even waterproof mascara. These facial wipes are made with 100% plant-based fibres which biodegrade in only 42 days under industrial compost conditions, so with each pack you are saving the equivalent of 4 plastic bags!Being kind to animals is also crucial to us—these face wipes are vegan and Simple is certified cruelty-free by PETA, meaning we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world