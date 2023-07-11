Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Faux-pearl Necklace

$420.00 $253.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Simone Rocha faux-pearl necklace Ornate, ornamental embellishments continue to play a pivotal role in Simona Rocha's spellbinding sartorial narrative for SS23. Strung with lustrous faux pearls, partially arranged to resemble graceful blooms, this necklace boasts an artfully graduated design. Composition Acetate Wearing The model is 1.74 m wearing size OS Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19612447 Brand style ID: NKS410904PEARL