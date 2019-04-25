Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Loq
Simona Sandal - Pomelo
£302.22
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Leather upper Flat sandal with circular 1" heel Made in Spain
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Banana Republic
Laney Lace-up Sandal
$148.00
from
Banana Republic
BUY
DETAILS
Rafa
The Simple Sandal
$350.00
from
Rafa
BUY
DETAILS
Dolce & Gabbana
Bubble Gladiator Platform Sandals
$780.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Nine West
Gazania Lace-up Sandal
$79.00
from
Nine West
BUY
More from Loq
DETAILS
Loq
Satin Square Toe Sandals
$275.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
DETAILS
Loq
Pepa Heel
$279.99
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
DETAILS
Loq
Altea Sandal
$350.00
from
Stature
BUY
DETAILS
Loq
Galia Woven Slide
$365.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted