Lulus

Simona Mustard Suede Pointed Toe Pumps

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

You can't beat the classic style of the Simona Mustard Suede Pointed Toe Pumps! A sleek single sole silhouette, shaped from soft vegan suede, features a pointed toe design and structured heel cup. Pair these sassy pumps with trousers or even your fave LBD! 4" wrapped stiletto heel. Lightly cushioned insole. Felted rubber sole has nonskid markings. All vegan friendly, man made materials. Imported. Style 806472