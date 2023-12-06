Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Shushu/Tong
Silver Yvmin Edition Lissome Gem Bowknot Earrings
£300.00
£135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Need a few alternatives?
Hey Harper
Triple Hoops Set
BUY
£90.00
£119.00
Hey Harper
Kingsley Ryan
Sterling Silver Bow Stud Earrings
BUY
£6.00
ASOS
Holly's World
Bow Earrings Pink
BUY
£15.00
Holly's World
This Story
Ribbon Hoop Earrings
BUY
£150.00
This Story
More from Shushu/Tong
Shushu/Tong
Black Bow Heels
BUY
£443.00
£885.00
SSENSE
Shushu/Tong
Gray Bow Blouse
BUY
£390.00
£765.00
SSENSE
Shushu/Tong
White Yvmin Edition Velvet Bow Earrings
BUY
$165.00
SSENSE
Shushu/Tong
Pink Bow Earrings
BUY
$56.00
$80.00
SSENSE
More from Earrings
Hey Harper
Triple Hoops Set
BUY
£90.00
£119.00
Hey Harper
Shushu/Tong
Silver Yvmin Edition Lissome Gem Bowknot Earrings
BUY
£135.00
£300.00
SSENSE
Kingsley Ryan
Sterling Silver Bow Stud Earrings
BUY
£6.00
ASOS
Holly's World
Bow Earrings Pink
BUY
£15.00
Holly's World
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted