The Range

Silver Antique Ornate Mirror – Large

£29.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Range

Features Baroque-inspired ornamentation Beautiful and timeless design Lovely statement mirror Information Beautifully decorative with baroque-inspired ornamentation surrounding its rectangular looking glass, the Silver Antique Ornate Mirror brings timeless elegance into your home. Finished in a distressed silver tone, this large mirror will add a sense of space to even the smallest of rooms. Specification Please Note: Not suitable for high moisture zones. Size: Large Height: 94cm Width: 74cm Depth: 3.3cm Weight: 4kg Material: Glass, Wood