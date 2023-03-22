Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Parade
Silky Mesh G-string Thong
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Parade
Need a few alternatives?
Everviolet
Vela High Waist Brazilian Panties
BUY
$42.00
Nordstrom
Organic Basics
Seamless Hipster
BUY
$31.00
Organic Basics
ODDOBODY
100% Organic Cotton String Bikini
BUY
$24.00
For Days
Boody
Lyolyte G-string
BUY
$15.95
Boody
More from Parade
Parade
Invisible Sculpt Hip Hugger
BUY
$22.00
Parade
Parade
Vintage Rib Second Skin High Rise Brief
BUY
$15.00
Parade
Parade
Silky Mesh G-string Thong
BUY
$14.00
Parade
Parade
Dream Fit High Rise Boyshort
BUY
$14.00
Parade
More from Intimates
Everviolet
Vela High Waist Brazilian Panties
BUY
$42.00
Nordstrom
Organic Basics
Seamless Hipster
BUY
$31.00
Organic Basics
ODDOBODY
100% Organic Cotton String Bikini
BUY
$24.00
For Days
Boody
Lyolyte G-string
BUY
$15.95
Boody
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted