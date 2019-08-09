Silke London

Silke London Coco Hair Ties

£30.00

Look Fantastic

Treat your hair to the snag-free benefits of SILKE London Coco Hair Ties, a pack of 100% pure silk bobbles that are gentle on hair to eliminate snapping, kinks and damage. Handcrafted from 100% pure mulberry silk with a specially selected, super-strength elastic interior, the champagne silk hair ties glide over hair to prevent snagging and tugging, and provide super strong hold with causing damage, split ends or unsightly kinks. Contains 6 x Coco Hair Ties. 100% Silk.