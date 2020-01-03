Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ganni
Silk Stretch Satin Dress
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Long sleeve shift dress from GANNI. Signature leopard print on fluid satin. High round neckline. Darted bust. Invisible back zip closure. Wide stitched cuffs and hem. Unlined. Mid-calf length.
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Lisa Says Gah
Lucille Midi Dress Navy
$128.00
$88.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Rachel Antonoff
Jackie Ribbed Polo Midi Dress
$268.00
$108.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Oversized Tiger-print Denim Jacket
$415.00
$124.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Ribbed Striped Wool-blend Beanie
£75.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Ribbed Striped Wool-blend Beanie
£75.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Neon Mélange Ribbed-knit Sweater
£210.00
£126.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Lisa Says Gah
Lucille Midi Dress Navy
$128.00
$88.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Rachel Antonoff
Jackie Ribbed Polo Midi Dress
$268.00
$108.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted