& Other Stories

Silk Shirt

$115.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

This straight-fit silk shirt features a relaxed shape with a slightly longer back, giving it a modern and versatile appeal. Thin pointed collar Concealed buttons, centre front Box pleat, centre back Buttoned sleeves Rounded hem Length of shirt: 68.5 cm Model wears: UK 10/ EU 36/ US 6