Ginia

Silk Nite With Lace

$151.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ginia

Delicately crafted from a lustrous blush coloured silk satin and cut on the bias to mould to the body – this midi length silk slip features fine adjustable straps, a low V neckline highlighted by a contrasting emerald green scallop lace trim and a slightly fluted hem that grazes mid calf. A truly romantic addition to your wardrobe. Composition: 100% Silk Care: Gentle hand wash / dry cleanable Bias cut Adjustable straps V neckline Contrast lace trim Midi length