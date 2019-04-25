Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Sleepy Jones
Silk Marina Pajama Shirt
$274.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sleepy Jones
We think you should take your pleasure seriously. The Silk Marina Pajama Shirt agrees. Fine silk twill, slim piping trim, French seams, chest pocket, and an open neckline. 100% silk. Made in China. Dry clean only.
Featured in 1 story
25 Gifts That'll Wow Your Fashion-Obsessed Mom
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Reformation
Casablanca Top
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Flannel Boyshirt Plaid
$80.00
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Comme Des Garçons Play
Stripe Heart Tee
$150.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Simon Miller
M314 Mazunte Sweatshirt
$310.00
from
Simon Miller
BUY
More from Sleepy Jones
DETAILS
Sleepy Jones
Silk Marcel Pajama Pant
$244.00
from
Sleepy Jones
BUY
DETAILS
Sleepy Jones
Silk Henry Pajama Shirt
$274.00
from
Sleepy Jones
BUY
DETAILS
Sleepy Jones
Marina Pajama Set
$198.00
from
Sleepy Jones
BUY
DETAILS
Sleepy Jones
Bishop Striped Pajama Set
$178.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted