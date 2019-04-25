Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Sleepy Jones

Silk Marina Pajama Shirt

$274.00
At Sleepy Jones
We think you should take your pleasure seriously. The Silk Marina Pajama Shirt agrees. Fine silk twill, slim piping trim, French seams, chest pocket, and an open neckline. 100% silk. Made in China. Dry clean only.
Featured in 1 story
25 Gifts That'll Wow Your Fashion-Obsessed Mom
by Ray Lowe