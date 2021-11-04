Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Silke London
Silk Hair Wrap
£50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Silk Hair Wrap
Need a few alternatives?
Silke London
Silk Hair Wrap
BUY
£50.00
Net-A-Porter
Rahua
Hydration Hair Mask
BUY
£42.00
Rahua
Ceremonia
The Scalp Power-duo
BUY
£32.00
Net-A-Porter
Ceremonia
Aceite De Moska Heritage Scalp Remedy Oil, 60ml
BUY
£24.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Silke London
Silke London
The Silke Hair Ties
BUY
£30.00
Cult Beauty
Silke London
Hair Ties
BUY
£22.00
£30.00
LookFantastic
Silke London
The Kate Hair Wrap
BUY
£50.00
Silke London
Silke London
The Poppy Hair Wrap
BUY
$54.50
Beauty Bay
More from Hair Care
Silke London
Silk Hair Wrap
BUY
£50.00
Net-A-Porter
Olaplex
Healthy Hair Essentials
BUY
£60.00
Space NK
Tortware
Zola Comb
BUY
£24.00
Tort
Rahua
Hydration Hair Mask
BUY
£42.00
Rahua
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted