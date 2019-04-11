Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
H&M Conscious

Silk-blend Dress

$299.00
At H&M
CONSCIOUS EXCLUSIVE. Long dress in thick woven fabric made from linen and silk. Low-cut V-neck and extra-narrow shoulder straps crossed at back. Fitted bodi
Featured in 1 story
H&M's Conscious Exclusive Collection Is Here
by Eliza Huber