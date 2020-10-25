lEPECQ

Silicone Face Covering Storage Case

[Perfect mask storage clip]: The mask storage clip made of food grade silicone, safe and odor-free. Note: Please note that the mask is not included! [Special foldable design]: The Mask Storage Clips have special foldable design to ensure lightweight and compact size, Fits easily into your pockets or purse, handbag [Portable]: Fold up your face mask at anytime and anywhere, Package includes: 2 pieces mask storage case [Perfect protection]: dust cover design, dust proof and moisture proof, prevent secondary pollution [Easy to clean]：This Reusable mask storage case is easy to clean and reusable, Helps you to store disposable masks at any time and take them with you