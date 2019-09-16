Activa

Silica Gel For Flower Drying

$13.59

Preserve lifetime memories and capture nature's transient beauty of flowers with ACTIVA Silica Gel flower drying compound Specially designed with a very fine consistency, it will absorb moisture without damaging flowers, altering the colors or changing their form Preserve special wedding memories, make home décor and holiday decorations; the process is simple, easy-to-use and fun; a great family project Certified safe and non-toxic, Silica Gel is reusable and doesn't wear out, use it over and over again