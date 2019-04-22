Uber chic large signet ring in your choice of sterling silver, gold vermeil or rose gold vermeil with your choice of font, and engraving, ether a single initial, 2 initials or monogrammed, this signet will be your new obsession, this ring is a classic and timeless. Please note for monogrammed pieces enter the letters in the following order: FIRST INITIAL(first name), SECOND INITIAL(last name), THIRD INITIAL(middle name). Example: For 'Louisa May Alcott' type 'LAM'. Made in L.A. Size: Approx. 0.4''(W) by 0.5''(H) Ships in 2-5 business days Comes gift ready in a custom jewelry box wrapped in a satin ribbon.