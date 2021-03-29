Apotheke

Signature White Vetiver Candle

Details & Care What it is: A signature candle hand-poured with perfume-grade fragrance oils and a high-quality soy-wax blend. What it does: Each scent is formulated with a unique wick, wax and fragrance combination to create a strong and clean burn. Bamboo: Sweet white flowers, green moss and thyme mingle with fresh bamboo leaves, creating a light, crisp scent. Canvas: Crisp linen, white musk and sweet lily of the valley mingle with a dew drop accord for a clean, refreshing scent. Hinoki Lavender: Rich, smoky notes of Hinoki cypress and fresh lavender meld with lotus flower and sandalwood to create an earthy, soothing fragrance. Sea Salt Grapefruit: The tang of sea salt, black pepper and ripe grapefruit is balanced by dew drop accords and tarragon, for a fragrance like summer by the sea. White Vetiver: Cashmere, eucalyptus and lilac are entwined with earthy vetiver, sandalwood, amber and cedarwood to form a sultry fragrance. 4" x 3 1/2" 11 oz. 60–70-hour approximate burn time Soy wax blend Made in the USA of imported materials Item #6081124_2