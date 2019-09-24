Signature Collection Warm Vanilla Sugar Super Smooth Body Lotion
$12.50
At Bath & Body Works
Customers Also Viewed
Reviews
Rating Snapshot
Select a row below to filter reviews.
5☆ stars
0 0 reviews with 5 stars.
4☆ stars
0 0 reviews with 4 stars.
3☆ stars
0 0 reviews with 3 stars.
2☆ stars
0 0 reviews with 2 stars.
1☆ stars
1 1 review with 1 star.
Average Customer Ratings
Overall
☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 1.0
☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 1 out of 5 stars.
DWalls
· 3 days ago
Smells like wax
This does not smell anything like vanilla. It smells like 3-year-old knockoff cocoa butter or an unscented candle. I was really looking forward to the warm scent I remember this smelling like, but this one is getting returned.
5 people found this review helpful. 0 people did not find this review helpful.
Helpful?
More You’ll Adore