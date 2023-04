Lulus

Sights Set On Style Purple Satin Plisse Wide-leg Tie-front Pants

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

With a fashion-forward look like the Lulus Sights Set on Style Purple Satin Plisse Wide-Leg Tie-Front Pants, you'll be nothing less than a true icon! These luxe pants are composed of plisse pleated woven satin that shapes an elasticized high-waist, long sashes that tie at the front, and wide pant legs that fall to ankle-length hems.