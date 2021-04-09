Madewell

Sidewalk Low-top Sneakers In Leather: Wave Edition

$88.00 $52.80

Product Details Hide Our best-selling streamlined sneakers get a wavy new detail (plus a touch of silver in back). Made of rich leather with a recycled cotton lining, these low-tops have MWL Cloudlift insoles for a supercushy, ultra-supportive fit that feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. Do Well: Uses recycled pre-consumer cotton that could otherwise go to landfills. Leather, metallic leather upper. Man-made sole. Import. Madewell.com only. MC711