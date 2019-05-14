Garwarm

Side Table With Metal Storage Basket

This fits your -. MODERN ELEGANCE: Modern furniture trends in the design of our end table. Slightly rustic but also stunningly simplistic.Bottom metal basket can hold some books, magazines or some daily accessories, more convenience for you to take items, also create a room for your cute pets to accompany with you. SIZE: MEASURES: 17.8”L x 17.8”W x 25.6”H, the bottom frame clearance is 3” high (the bottom of sofa should be higher than this to slide the table underneath)- easy to set up with simple assembly and easy to clean . SPACE SAVING:As a side table,bedside table, laptop workstation, laptop table, snack table with storage saving desktop space could meet the daily needs. It is great for small space, apartment and dorm living. FINISH: Black,Faux Reclaimed Wood look top . CUSTOMER SERVICE: Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty. Any questions please feel free to contact us.