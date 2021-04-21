Xhilaration

Side-cinch One Piece Swimsuit

$29.99

At a glance Removable Cups Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'9.5" Model wears size L and is 5'9" Floral one-piece swimsuit adds charming style to your swim collection Made with a touch of spandex for comfortable movement Back tie detailing gives you a flattering fit Removable cups offer customizable wear Available in extended sizes — Women's and Women's Plus Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Juniors Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex Features: Sleeveless Pattern: Printed Pattern Garment back type: Keyhole UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Cheeky, High Leg Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 81489163 UPC: 829576947355 Item Number (DPCI): 238-15-2675 Origin: Imported Description Spruce up your swimwear closet with this Side-Cinch One-Piece Swimsuit from Xhilaration™. In a refreshing floral print for a tropical vibe, this one-piece swimsuit features a tie detailing with keyhole back for a touch of chic appeal, while the side-cinch accent adds extra shaping for a lovely silhouette. The stretch fabric offers a comfortable fit and wear, while the removable cups offer you a shapely, customized fit. Complete the look with your favorite sandals and a sun hat. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.