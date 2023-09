Tibi

Sid Paneled High-rise Tapered Jeans

£400.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Tibi's 'Sid' jeans are cut from panels of ivory denim that's structured enough to hold their cool, slouchy shape. Designed to sit high on your waist, this style has voluminous legs that taper at the ankles. Wear them with point-toe heels or chunky sandals.